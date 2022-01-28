MANILA -- Interior designers and sisters Ivy and Cynthia Almario on Thursday showed how they transformed the Manila home of jewelry designer and model KC Concepcion.

In their latest vlog, the duo from Atelier Almario executed Concepcion's vision of a flexible space that not only shows her personality, but can also accommodate both work and play.

Multiple seating can also be seen in different parts of the home as Concepcion likes having visitors.

A marble dining table serves as the focal point in the dining area, with the Almario sisters saying Concepcion requested for an "earth element" to balance the chi energy in her home.

Partially covering the mirror on the wall -- which is believed to "double good luck" in feng shui -- is a shelf containing the former actress' favorite items, such as luxury teacups and plates.

Visibly happy with the results of her home's transformation, Concepcion said: "There's nothing pretentious about the space."

"It's like, 'My home is your home.' This is not an office, not a showroom, it's not a place to be extra careful. You can feel that they can just be themselves as well," she added.

The Almario sisters' vlog, which also gave a glimpse of the bedrooms in Concepcion's home, can be viewed here.