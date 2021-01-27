LOOK: Sam YG engaged to girlfriend Essa Santos

MANILA -- Sam Gogna, known to many as Sam YG, is now engaged to his girlfriend, pageant executive Essa Santos.

The TV and radio host made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, posting a photo from the proposal and his fiancee's engagement ring.

"Let me love you for the rest of my life?" he wrote in the caption.

Santos, in her own post on Instagram, revealed that she "ugly-cried the whole time" as she "did not expect this proposal at all."

"I kinda wish I did para mas prepared ako, but it makes for a great story anyway!" she said, pointing out that she was only wearing her "pambahay" clothes when her boyfriend proposed.

"It was always gonna be an 'of course,' my love. Thank you for this wonderful-amazing experience. I am truly the luckiest girl! I love you in all ways, always," she added.

Gogna and Santos celebrated their second anniversary last April.

