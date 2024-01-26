Antipolo Cathedral now an international shrine

The facade of the Antipolo Cathedral, taken April 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

The Antipolo Cathedral has been officially declared as an international shrine in a ceremony attended by more than 80 bishops and a representative of the Holy See.

The celebration also included the coronation of the image of the Virgin Mary, a revered tradition spanning almost four centuries.

The event was marked by a parade and confetti, symbolizing the significance of being the inaugural international shrine in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

Devotees expressed pride and joy, highlighting the global recognition bestowed by the Vatican.

"Iyon ay isang bagay na dapat nating ipagmalaki sa Pilipinas," said Lita Afante.

"Very proud as a Filipina na pinili tayo dito sa Asia!," said Marilou Uy.

Local officials, including Mayor Jun Ynares, Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, attended the solemn declaration ceremony.

The significance of the declaration was emphasized by the cathedral's rector Fr. Nante Tolentino, who said that the declaration was a great honor, especially because it originated directly from the Pope Francis himself.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines officially supported a petition to designate the Cathedral of Antipolo as an international shrine on July 26, 2021.

The Holy See granted approval on June 18, 2022. A papal decree, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis' pontificate on March 13, 2023, elevated the cathedral to international shrine status.

It was on March 25, 2023 when International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage was formally recognized.

"Kapag international shrine, ibig sabihin ang Pope mismo ang kumikilala sa simbahan na iyon ay pandaigdigan ang debosyon, ang simbahan na iyon ay hindi lamang sa local country, kundinsa buong mundo," said Tolentino.

Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown, in his homily, mentioned that the declaration is fitting, given the increasing number of migrations, especially among Filipinos.

"Our age is really characterized by massive migratiom, the phenomenon of international migration, and that's why it is so appropriate that in this year, your shrine ia elevated from the status of national shrine in the Philippines to be an international shrine," he said.

The local government foresees a surge in visitors from different parts of the world due to the cathedral's elevated status.