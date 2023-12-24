Thousands attend last day of Simbang Gabi at Antipolo Cathedral

Filipinos attend Simbang Gabi at the Antipolo Cathedral on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

ANTIPOLO, Rizal — Thousands attended the last day of the Christmas Novena Mass at the Antipolo Cathedral on Sunday with the hope of their prayers being granted.

Around 7,000 Mass-goers went to the first batch of Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo at the Philippines' first international shrine on Christmas Eve, the Communication and Security (Comsec) unit of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage said.

To cater to more churchgoers, the Antipolo Cathedral held a second dawn mass, said Jj Silva, a Comsec officer.

"'Yung iba kasi sa Antipolo hindi sa bayan nakatira, kaya binibigyan namin sila ng chance na bumiyahe para maka-attend ng ikalawang batch," Silva said.

“Peaceful naman tayo… naka-ready ang mga paramedics natin,” he said.

The church has a seating capacity of 5,000. But many still either sat or stood outside the church to hear the Mass through a large monitor and a sound system.

CHRISTMAS WISH

Some Catholics believe that their wish will be granted if they finish the 9-day dawn masses.

Margarita Beltran, who completed the Simbang Gabi, wished for good health for her family. She said completing Simbang Gabi is a family tradition since they live near the church.



Maria Beltran, who missed a night of Simbang Gabi, prayed for better relationships within her family.

“Kalusugan, pagkakasundo, at kaligtasan para sa lahat ng mahal ko sa buhay, lalong-lalo na sa mga anak ko,” she said.

Marissa Balagtas said she was happy she completed the 9 days of the Simbang Gabi. Balagtas prayed for good health for her mother and her siblings.

“Dapat habang nabubuhay kasama namin sila. Saktong December 25 ang birthday niya (mother),” she said.



The Antipolo Cathedral, which houses an image of a brown-skinned Mary, is the first international shrine in the Philippines and the third in Asia.

The other two are the St. Thomas Church Malayattoor in India, and the Haemi Martyrdom Holy Ground and Seoul Pilgrimage Routes in South Korea.

The said image of Mary, enthroned in the cathedral's main retablo, has been the subject of veneration by many devotees throughout Antipolo's history.