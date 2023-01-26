MANILA -- Hayden Kho took to social media to share a sweet birthday message for his wife and fellow doctor, Vicki Belo.

Sharing a slideshow of Belo's photos for the past 17 years, Kho said: "It's incredible that over the years, you just keep looking younger and younger."

"You are really special, my love. I am so blessed to be part of your life as your husband and your best friend. I love you. Happy birthday," he said.

Kho tied the knot with the founder of the Belo Medical Group in an intimate civil ceremony in June 2017 before marrying in an extravagant event in Paris months later.

They have one child, Scarlet Snow, who was born through surrogacy.

Related video: