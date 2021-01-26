Bianca Gonzalez inspires with message to younger self

MANILA -- Bianca Gonzalez looked back on her younger years as she shared an inspiring message about traveling solo and getting out of one's comfort zone.

The "Pinoy Big Brother" host made the statement in a recent Instagram post, which shows a throwback photo from her solo trip to Mexico in 2013.

"I was still single, worked hard to save up to reward myself with this trip, pushed myself to go out of my comfort zone by traveling alone to explore," she recalled.

Gonzalez went on to say that she would have wanted her younger self to have such experiences.

"If I could give my younger self advice, it would be to do that more; to push aside fear trying new things or fear of failure or fear of not being accepted or liked. Easier said than done, I know, but if I could share advice to a younger me, this would be it," she said.

Commenting on the posts, many of Gonzalez' Instagram followers agreed with the host and said that traveling solo is one of the "most liberating" experiences they've ever had.

Others lamented that doing such is even more challenging today given the pandemic, but a handful remained hopeful that they could explore the world on their own once things go back to normal.

In 2014, or a year after her memorable solo trip, Gonzalez married basketball player JC Intal. They have two daughters, Lucia and Carmen.

Aside from hosting on ABS-CBN, Gonzalez also has a vlog where she shares life advice with fellow celebrities and other prominent personalities.

