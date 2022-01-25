

Samantha Panlilio was recently given the chance to share what her Miss Grand International speech would've been if she made it to the finals last year.

Panlilio was interviewed on Kumu by her predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, who finished first runner-up in Miss Grand International before becoming a "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate.

Bernardo could not contain her happiness while watching Panlilio's supposed speech, which was about creating "a safe space for children to aspire freely."

In her inspiring message, which she also shared on Instagram, Panlilio said: "One of history’s most influential people, Martin Luther King said, 'I have a dream.' In Thai, you say, 'Chan mi khwam fan.' In Spanish, 'Tengo un sueño.' Mandarin: 'Wo you yige mengxiang.' French, 'J’ai un reve.' And in my country, we say, 'May pangarap ako.' Do you hear how powerful that statement is felt in any language?"

"Every person, every child should be entitled to pursue their dream. However, during these times of war, conflict, and the pandemic, how can those people affected focus on their dreams when they are focused on mere survival?" she asked.

Panlilio went on: "I am not a superhero; I cannot solve all these problems in one lifetime. But I am Miss Grand Philippines and a Peace Ambassador of my country, and I am standing in front of you today because like you, I am a dreamer."

"So let’s take action and create a safe space for children to aspire freely. Let’s leave a timeless legacy that will serve as a reminder that is our duty to humanity to close the divide, promote equality, and educate those around us to inspire generations to follow. And this is what I’m going to live by forever, the very essence of Miss Grand International. Kapunka."

In sharing her speech, Panlilio hopes that it will serve as "an inspiration for the youth to keep fighting for their dreams," and that it would help "those affected with the ongoing crises so that they can aspire freely as well."

As the beauty queen finished her statement, Bernardo could only clap and cover her face. "Oh my God!" she said, visibly impressed.

Panlilio did not make it to the Top 20 of Miss Grand International 2021, which came as a shock to many Filipino pageant fans following her impressive performance in the prelims.

Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien of Vietnam bagged the golden crown.

