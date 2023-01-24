Mimiyuuuh has no Monday motivation entry this week. Mimiyuuuh's Instagram account

MANILA – Aside from his humorous vlogs and fashion finds, digital influencer Mimiyuuuh has come up with fresh content in the form of "real talk" motivational videos to help viewers start their Mondays.

His pointed but funny words of wisdom appear to resonate with many in the workforce, who find it challenging to kick off a full week on the job.

But last Monday, Mimiyuuuh surprised his followers and celebrity friends when he instead sought for motivation, saying he didn't have any to share for the week.

On Instagram, he wrote: “KAKAPAGOD RIN PO MAGMOTIVATE OPO. KAYO NAMAN PO MAGMOTIVATE SAKIN PARA IT’S A TIE”.

His fans, as well as various personalities, did not hesitate to give Mimiyuuuh their own motivational words – ranging from hilarious lines that draw parallelisms to the content creator’s previous advice to serious answers.

Celebrities like Maymay Entrata, Darren Espanto, and Moira dela Torre each left a comment to attempt to "motivate" Mimiyuuuh.

“MIMI, WORK TAYO, OO. TINATAMAD KA??? AY WOOOOOW. DIBA MAY PANGARAP KA? WORK TAYO,” Espanto wrote.

Dela Torre had a similar comment which was inspired by Mimiyuuuh’s past line: “mimi, tinatamad ka? ok. ayaw mo na magwork? ok. Labyu.”

Even the official account of TikTok Philippines joined in, with a humorous suggestion. “PSA: wala po munang magtatrabaho habang pagod pa po si Mimi, opo,” it said.

“Wag na lang siguro. Sumuko na lang muna tayong lahat ngayon,” another follower added.

Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, on the other hand, acknowledged Mimiyuuuh’s situation, telling him to take a rest too.

“Tao lang rin po tayo, napapagod. Pahinga lang po kayo pag napapagod,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: