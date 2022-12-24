‘Surreal’: Mimiyuuh cherishes first international shoot

MANILA – Vlogger and social media favorite Mimiyuuuh has been going places since her meteoric rise from vlogging.

Mimiyuuuh on Friday proudly shared her recent career achievement as she scored an international project.

The social media personality could not help but feel surreal for her first international shoot.

“I JUST DID MY FIRST EVER INTERNATIONAL SHOOT! Huhu! Grabe everything feels surreal, SURREAL?!?! Thank you po @primevideoph for making me part of this project,” she said in her Instagram account.

Mimiyuuuh flew to Jakarta, Indonesia to film a project with Amazon’s Prime Video.

“It’s another day, another slay. Andito po ako ngayon sa Jakarta for work. I’m super thankful talaga na I have the opportunity to travel and at the same time ay makapag-work,” Mimi said in her vlog.

“Thank you for choosing me. Kasi ang dami daming magaganda diyan, bakit ako yung kinuha niyo? I guess mas maganda rin lang ako. I’m super excited for today!”

Mimi was also overwhelmed to be working on a set of 100 people while also enjoying the chance to do some scenes while on harness.

“Ita-try ko yung mga harness harness. Puwede na po akong pumalit kay Darna,” she said.

Mimi first rose to fame when her “Dalagang Pilipina” video went viral before her YouTube channel reached millions of subscribers.

