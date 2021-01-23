‘How are they going to drink?’ Ellen DeGeneres confused by ‘crazy’ ad of PH cola brand

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to the viral ad of RC Cola featuring a mother with a soda bottle for a head. YouTube: TheEllenShow

MANILA — A local ad of a soda brand featuring a mother with a soda bottle for a head has made it to US television — and viewers there are weirded out, too.

The ad from RC Cola was featured in the most recent episode of “The Ellen Show,” in a segment called, “What’s Going to Happen Next in This Crazy Commercial?”.

In the game, DeGeneres and the show’s in-house DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, try to predict the ending of an ad, given three options shown midway.

RC Cola’s ad was one of four shown in the segment.

DeGeneres and tWitch both picked the option which predicts that the mother will “take off [her] scarf and parachute out the window.”

“I was wondering how they were going to drink it, and that’s how,” a visibly confused DeGeneres said.

Addressing her audience, the host jested, “God, well if you haven’t started drinking already, then now is the time.”

The RC Cola ad, titled “Nyahahakbkxjbcjhishdishlsab@!!!! Basta RC Cola!”, was released in November 2020 and quickly went viral due its odd imagery of the mother and child with complementing “body parts” of a self-replenishing soda bottle and four cups.

The success of the commercial spawned a follow-up, this time featuring band mates with body parts that dispense ice, and, of course, the branded soda.