Gayageum artist Ju Bora performs at the opening ceremony of the 'Endless Landscape: Digitally Reimagined Korean Art' exhibit at the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines in Taguig, January 19, 2024. Photo courtesy of the KCC

MANILA — Filipinos can immerse themselves in arresting visuals as a digital art exhibit showcasing traditional Korean cultural content is running in the country until June.

The "Endless Landscape: Digitally Reimagined Korean Art" exhibit, which runs at the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines in Western Bicutan, Taguig City from Jan. 19 to June 29, hopes to broaden the reach of Korean cultural heritage.

The event features "immersive video works using the latest digital technology" to tell cultural heritage stories in a "vibrant and engaging way," the KCC said in a press release.

The exhibit is presented by the National Museum of Korea as part of its Overseas Korean Galleries Support Program and also serves as a "kick-off event" in celebration of the 75 years of friendship between Korea and the Philippines.

"I hope that this exhibition focusing on digital content, which goes beyond conventional artifact-centered exhibitions, will serve as a unique opportunity to introduce Korean culture to the Filipino public," said Yoon Sung-yong, the director general of the National Museum of Korea.

Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa, meanwhile, said the exhibit "provides a great opportunity for meaningful cultural exchanges between our two countries."

"I hope that it will showcase Korea’s rich tradition and substantiate its position as a digital powerhouse that can further strengthen our bilateral partnership," Lee said.

Endless Mountains and Rivers. Photo courtesy of the KCC

Through digital technology, the exhibit presents four video works that are reinterpretations of traditional Korean paintings, the KCC said.

The first is "Endless Mountains and Rivers: A Prosperous World Unfolds in Nature" which is based on a work of the same title by Yi In-mun, a royal court painter during the Joseon Dynasty.

The work "provides a vivid rendition of people living in harmony with immutable nature."

Royal Processions with the People. Photo courtesy of the KCC

Another work, titled "Royal Processions with the People," depicts ceremonies of the royal court during the Joseon period, which are based off official records and paintings of such rites.

The video "Pillars of Divinity, Chongseok Rocks," meanwhile, showcases the Chongseok Rocks in Gangwon province, a renowned scenic attraction in the Geumgang mountain area.

The work is based on the painting "Scenic View of Chongseok Rocks" by painter Kim Gyu-jin.

The final piece, "Peonies in Bloom," is based on a two-panel painting of peony flowers in the National Museum of Korea collection, originally installed in a palace building during the Joseon period.

"The video work transports visitors into a sumptuous garden of red and white peony blossoms in full bloom," the KCC said.

