How Ylona Garcia ended up collaborating with Valorant

MANILA -- Fresh from her performance at the Head in the Coulds III music festival at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California late last year, Ylona Garcia jumpstarts her 2022 with a one-for-the-books collaboration.

This after the singer's new single “Entertain Me” was chosen to be the song that introduces Neon, the latest playable character from the popular online game Valorant that happens to be Filipino.

A gamer herself, Garcia shared to ABS-CBN News and other media representatives on Thursday how she the song first came about and how she felt when she got the offer.

“During lockdown, I flew from the Philippines to Australia in June 2020 to be with my family. I think I left to go here in the US about August 2021. During my stay in Australia, I went to the studio on February 10. I created the song ‘Entertain Me’ with really cool people from Sony, they are called DNA. I think we created that song in less than two hours,” she recalled.

“After creating that song, we were planning to have that song as part of the album. Fast forward to after the Head in the Clouds III festival, 88Rising came to me with an offer from Valorant because they really liked the song ‘Entertain Me.’ The offer was basically if I would be down to have my song as the song that introduces the latest agent Neon. I was like, ‘Absolutely, let’s go.’”

According to Garcia, the anthem is about female empowerment that complements Neon, described by Valorant as a young agent from Manila "who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight."

“'Entertain Me' is basically about being aware of the situation, knowing exactly what you want to do with it and being 100% with it, with how you feel, being confident about it and moving forward the way you want to,” she said.

Released under 88Rising and its sister label Paradise Rising, “Entertain Me” has already been streamed over 2.5 million times in a week.

“I have a lot of fun creating art, I have a lot of fun writing, performing, acting. To hear from people that it’s a fun song, it’s fun to watch you do this and that, it makes me very happy and grateful because that’s what makes me want to do what I do,” she said.

Following this project, Garcia hopes she could release an album this year too, and go on a tour. She also likes to do some acting projects as well as visit the Philippines again if she gets an opportunity.