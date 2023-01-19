DOT holds Dapitan-Dipolog heritage tour

Photos from Department of Tourism. Photos from Department of Tourism. Photos from Department of Tourism.

MANILA -- The Department of Tourism is set to hold a heritage tour in Dapitan-Dipolog as part of its recovery program, Lakbay-Lahi, Philippine Experience: Heritage, Culture and Arts Caravan.

In Zamboanga Peninsula, the DOT regional office held the “Laag Na! Dali sa Dipolog, Dapit sa Dapitan” (L4D), a localized version of the national program to instill "pride of place" among residents of Dipolog and Dapitan Cities in Zamboanga del Norte.

Thirty representatives from tourism organizations, tour operators, online, print and broadcast media airline companies, and DOT officials and personnel participated in the activity and experienced the tour’s five elements, namely food tourism; wellness; culture, people and heritage; arts and music; and entertainment and adventure.

The group visited Dapitan City Hall and were welcomed by Mayor Seth Frederick Jalosjos, and enjoyed the facilities of Dakak Resort and Beach Park, Villa Angelina Luxury Suites, the 18-hole Dakak Golf and Country Club, and Glorious Fantasyland theme park.

For a journey down memory lane, the participants went to historic spots such as Rizal Shrine where the national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was exiled from 1892-96, the public plaza which contains the relief map of Mindanao designed by Rizal, the St. James the Greater Church, and the Punto del Desembarco, a larger-than-life bronze tableau depicting Rizal's landing to start his exile.

A new must-see is Balay Hamoy Museum, which Rizal frequented to meet his friend Don Mariano Hamoy and spend bonding moments with his family.

In Dipolog City, the itinerary included the Dipolog School of Fisheries, Demo Farm, the Cathedral of the Holy Rosary, and the Dipolog City Hall and Museum.

There was also a one-stop product presentation with rondalla makers, Pamansalan weavers of Nito handicrafts, bottled Spanish sardines makers, and local tour operators at the Dipolog Boulevard Complex.

The four-day activity is supported by the provincial government of Zamboanga del Norte, the city governments of Dapitan and Dipolog, and RomGarJal Development Corp.

The Lakbay-Lahi tour will be formally launched in ZamPen on the first quarter of the year where the region's top destinations will be visited by tourism organizations, media practitioners, local government units, and industry partners.

RELATED VIDEO: