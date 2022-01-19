'Trese' motion paintings to be sold in NFT auction

"Trese" art by Kajo Baldisimo. Handout

MANILA -- Characters from "Trese," the Netflix animated series based on the Philippine graphic novel of the same title, will soon be launched as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Cartoonist and "Trese" co-creator Kajo Baldisimo has teamed up with NFT artist Luis Buenaventura for a series of digital collectibles, which will be sold in an auction later this month.

The first leg of "Trese x Cryptopop" will run from January 25 to 28 on Opensea, dubbed as the largest online marketplace for NFT art. The pieces will be sold in exchange for Ethereum (ETH), a type of cryptocurrency.

Three motion paintings featuring characters Alexandra Trese, the Kambal, and the Tikbalang will be made available, with the music for each piece created by guitarist and designer Marco Palinar.

Bidding for "Alexandra," which will be sold as a single-edition auction, will start at 2.666 ETH. "Kambal" and "Tikbalang," meanwhile, will have 13 editions each priced at 0.666 ETH.

A total of 13 NFT collectibles will be part of the "Trese x Cryptopop" series.

"I'm so excited to share my first foray into the world of NFTs and digital collectibles. It was great to work with Luis to create these pieces that speak to 'Trese' fans all over the world," Baldisimo said in a statement. "We can't wait to show everyone what we've come up with."

Buenaventura, for his part, said: "I've always been a fan of the work of Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, and it's been amazing to see the growing popularity of the 'Trese' series last year."

"Like the comics that inspired it, this NFT collection is our way of sharing Filipino mythology with the rest of the world."

