Beatrice Gomez celebrates 600K Instagram followers

MANILA -- After finishing in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe, Beatrice Gomez reached another milestone.

On Wednesday, Gomez celebrated having 600,000 followers on the social media platform Instagram, making her one of the most influential beauty queens in the country.

Posting some of her throwback magazine covers on Instagram, she said in the caption: "Happy 600K!"

With her 600,000 Instagram followers, Gomez has surpassed the likes of Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters (430,000 followers), Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida (420,000 followers), and Miss Universe 2012 first runner-up Janine Tugonon (319,000 followers).

The Cebuana beauty queen had a relatively short Miss Universe journey, with only a few months to prepare as the pageant was held twice in 2021.

