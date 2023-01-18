Tickets to Art Fair Philippines 2023 are now on sale

MANILA -- The public can now buy tickets to one of the most anticipated art events in the country.

Art Fair Philippines is set to return to its original venue, The Link carpark in Makati, for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The 2023 edition of the event will be held from February 17 to 19, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In a Facebook post, organizers said a day pass is priced at P450 and can be purchased on the Art Fair Philippines website.

Discounted tickets at P350 (for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities) and P200 (for Makati students) will be available on-site.

Art Fair Philippines was held as a hybrid event last year, with both an online setup and physical exhibitions at Ayala Triangle Gardens and in gallery venues.

The annual fair started in 2013.

