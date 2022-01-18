Samantha Bernardo finally tests negative for COVID-19

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo happily announced on Tuesday that she finally tested negative for COVID-19.

On Facebook, the Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up shared a photo showing her test results, with the caption: "The only negativity we need right now."

Bernardo tested positive for the coronavirus days after returning to the outside world from her stint in "Pinoy Big Brother," where she finished in the Top 5.

She went on home quarantine and revealed experiencing symptoms such as colds and "feeling weak," but said she is "still able to smell and taste."

Related video: