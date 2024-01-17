Handout photo.

Reigning Mister International José Antonio Calle is scheduled to travel to the Philippines to oversee the organization’s charitable initiatives, which involve conducting school tours to distribute supplies and deliver an inspiring talk.

“The Mister International Organization owned by Filipino lawyer Manuel Deldio is preparing for the upcoming charity activities. As the title holder, I will do my best to be an inspiration to others. I’m also thrilled to finally meet my Filipino pageant fans,” Calle said in a statement.

“I would love to see their smiling faces as I am aware that Filipinos are always smiling and very warm. And of course, I am also looking forward to having Filipino food.”

Calle was crowned last October in Baguio City, representing his country, Spain. His advocacy is to provide talks and workshops for the younger generation seeking purpose and mission in life.

“My plans for this year are to enjoy the title by traveling around the world and doing workshops and talks that will inspire the next generation. I hope to convey the importance of education and having confidence and resilience,” he said.

Calle first joined the pageant scene in 2017 and said that his initial stint boosted his confidence. "I gained a lot of confidence in myself and I now believe in the possibility of achieving the goals I set for myself,” he said.

While talking about his pageant journey, Calle also touched on his life in Spain. “I am a Spanish boy from the south of the country. When I was young, I always liked to make plans with my family and play with my friends,” he recalled.

Calle also gave a glimpse of how he is deeply connected to his faith. “In my childhood, I belonged to a music band where we played music about holy week and the representation of Jesus through the streets of Malaga,” he said.

“I majored in physical activities and sports and earned my degree at 22. I eventually attended the military academy. Now, at 28, I live in Valencia and I juggle my work in fashion and representing the title.”

For 2024, the 28-year old fitness advocate also shared his wellness tips and weighed in on the value of self-care.

“First, get up early and drink water with lemon. Second, engage in an hour of daily of physical activity. Third, have at least four small meals during the day. And fourth, get enough sleep, around six to eight hours," he advised.

“It is always good to invest in yourself. We are going to spend the rest of our lives in this body so we have to take care of ourselves inside and out. When you are a good and happy person, you give off a positive energy.”

