PH bet is Mister Grand International 5th runner-up

Mister Grand International 5th runner-up Jesus Guinto of the Philippines. Instagram/@jesseguinto

Jesus Guinto made the Philippines proud in the recently concluded Mister Grand International competition in Spain.

The country's representative finished as fifth runner-up in the 6th edition of the pageant, with Lebanon's Seif Al Walid Harb winning the top title.

Igor Cheban of Singapore was named first runner-up, followed by Sirinutt Sean Cholvibool of Thailand, Michal Kalcowski of Poland, and Jung Sung of Korea.

An actor and model, Guinto joined more than 20 other competitors in the Mister Grand International pageant.

Aside from his fifth runner-up finish, he also won the Best in High Fashion Sports Wear special award, and placed in the High Fashion Formal Wear (third runner-up) and Mister Tourism Culture and the Arts (Top 5) pre-pageant activities.

His national costume was inspired by the Aliwan Festival in Pasay City, paying homage to his work as an artist and entertainer.

On Instagram, Guinto said he is "incredibly honored and grateful" for his latest achievement.

"This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to represent the Philippines on the international stage," he said.

He went on to recall his pageant journey: "From being a last-minute replacement to the whirlwind of experiences throughout the pageant, every moment here in Mister Grand International is cherished... If there is one lesson I've learned in this journey, it is that dedication, perseverance, and the unwavering support of loved ones are keys."