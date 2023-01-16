What Celeste Cortesi posted after Miss Universe stint

Celeste Cortesi took to social media to share a message about the meaning of happiness hours after her Miss Universe stint.

The Philippine representative failed to make it to the Top 16 of the pageant, which was won by Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States.

On Instagram Stories, Cortesi reposted a message from author Bianca Sparacino which stressed that happiness is about being "kinder to yourself."

"You're going to realize it one day -- that happiness was never about your job or your degree or being in a relationship. Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all those who came before you; One day, you're going to see it -- that happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart, and following it where it chose to go. Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself; it was always about embracing the person you were becoming," the quote read.

"One day, you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others. It was always about you."

Screenshot from @celeste_cortesi on Instagram

Cortesi's loss came as a shock among fans and pageant enthusiasts as the Filipino-Italian beauty queen was widely tipped to do well in the pageant.

It also marked the end of the Philippines' semi-finals streak in Miss Universe, which started with Venus Raj in 2010 and was highlighted by the title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Related video: