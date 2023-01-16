Two Miss Universe Philippines 2022 queens publicly showed their support for Celeste Cortesi following her loss on the global pageant stage.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Tourism Michelle Dee took to Instagram to say that she is proud of Cortesi's efforts to win the Miss Universe crown.

"You gave it your all and that's all that matters. We are so proud of you," Dee said.

"Thank you for raising our flag. Qué será será!" she added.

Pauline Amelinckx, Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Charity, for her part noted how much Cortesi has grown since she was chosen to represent the country in Miss Universe.

"We've seen you work, hustle, fight, and grow as you prepared to raise our flag. As I've told you before, you have my admiration for all your dedication in always becoming better. Always proud of you," she said.

"You are a celestial queen," added Amelinckx.

Cortesi's loss came as a shock among fans and pageant enthusiasts as the Filipino-Italian beauty queen was widely tipped to do well in the pageant.

It also marked the end of the Philippines' semi-finals streak in Miss Universe, which started with Venus Raj in 2010 and was highlighted by the title wins of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Related video: