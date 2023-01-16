Catriona Gray is honored to be part of the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant as a backstage host.

On Instagram, the Miss Universe 2018 titleholder said she considers it as her latest achievement.

"Achievement unlocked. It's always been a dream to be in the hosting lineup of Miss Universe," said Gray.

She also thanked Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart and CEO Amy Emmerich for the trust, as well as her styling team from the Philippines.

In another post, the former beauty queen said she enjoyed working with her fellow backstage host, Emmy Award winner Zuri Hall.

"Such a pleasure co-hosting Miss Universe backstage with you! Between the laughs and the dancing, it almost didn't feel like work at all!" she said.

Gray pursued a career as a host after her Miss Universe stint in 2018. Aside from Miss Universe, she also served as backstage host in the Miss South Africa pageant in 2021.

The Filipino-Australian beauty has also been hosting BInibining Pilipinas national pageant since 2021, along with Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

