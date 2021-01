'Gwapigs': Eric Fructuoso starts food business in Caloocan

MANILA -- Former matinee idol Eric Fructuoso has started a food business and it's named after Gwapings, his teen boy group with Jomari Yllana, Mark Anthony Fernandez, and Jao Mapa.

On Instagram, Fructuoso announced that Gwapigs will open in Dagat-Dagatan, Caloocan on January 16.

Gwapigs' main offering is pork chop with garlic rice and fried egg, as seen in the brand's Facebook page.

Fructuoso, through Facebook Live, has also been doing a "taste test" of his restaurant's other offerings such as longganisa, tocino, and tapa.

"Ang katwiran ko sa buhay... Well, kasal ako noon for 13 years, lahat ng lalaki nabungangaan na ng kanilang mga misis. Kung ano 'yung hilig kong bagay, gagawin ko nang negosyo... para 'di ka na mabungangaan," he said in jest.

"Kung mahilig ako sa motor, bakit ako gagastos nang gagastos kung 'di inegosyo ko na lang? Mahilig akong kumain, bakit ako kakain nang kakain, di ba? Edi inegosyo ko rin," he added.

Aside from Gwapigs, Fructuoso also has a motorcycle shop called Gwapings Moto in Naic, Cavite.

