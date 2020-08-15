‘Basta ligal, walang dapat ikahiya’: Eric Fructuoso inspires with tricycle photo

MANILA -- "Basta ligal na pagkakakitaan para sa mga anak, tirahin lang ng tirahin."

This was what Eric Fructuoso, best known as a member of the Gwapings in the 1990s, wrote as he posted on Instagram this past week a photo of himself driving a tricycle.

The picture saw him posing in the driver's side of a parked tricycle.

It's unclear whether Fructuoso shared it as him revealing that he is earning extra by driving a tricycle, or just a way to remind his fans not to resort to illegal activities in this pandemic.

The lockdown caused by COVID-19 has put a halt on productions in the entertainment industry, forcing many actors out of work and scrambling for other ways to earn money.

Fructuoso is most recognized for being part of Gwapings, alongside Jomari Yllana, Mark Anthony Fernandez, and Jao Mapa.

He is also known as a motorcycle enthusiast and has a YouTube vlog about his travels.

The reaction to his post has been mainly his fans agreeing with him, with some wishing that they'll get to hail him whenever they go out.

"Tama po kayo sir basta marangal na trabaho walang dapat ikahiya at saka aanhin ang kaartehan kung wala nmn laman ang tiyan," wrote one of his followers.

Another asked him: "Saan byahe mo sir? Makasakay."