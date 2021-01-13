WATCH: Selena Gomez prepares adobo in new trailer for cooking show

Screengrabs from YouTube

MANILA -- HBO Max has released its official trailer for the second season of "Selena + Chef," and it shows the American singer preparing the Filipino dish adobo.

Gomez was able to cook adobo with the help of Fil-Am celebrity chef Jordan Andino of Flip Sigi, a "Filipino taqueria" in New York.

In the trailer, Andino said his grandmother is going to judge the adobo he and Gomez prepared via video call.

"How do you think it looks?" Gomez asked.

Andino's grandmother casually replied with, "it's okay," causing Gomez and her companions to burst into laughter.

The celebrity chef went on to assure the pop star: "That was incredible."

Aside from adobo, Gomez also prepared what looks like turon, or fried banana rolls.

Skip to the 1:20 mark in the video below to see her making adobo:

It was back in 2016 when Gomez held her first and only concert in Manila.

Local actress Liza Soberano was among the lucky few who got to have a photo with the American singer.

