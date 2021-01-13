Documentary on Maria Ressa wins at Gotham Awards 2021

Rappler chief Maria Ressa. File

MANILA -- A film about journalist and Rappler chief Maria Ressa won Best Documentary at the 30th Gotham Awards.

"A Thousand Cuts," directed by Ramona Diaz, tied with Garret Bradley's "Time" for first place.

Other nominees include "76 Days" by Hao Wu and Weixi Chen; "City Hall" by Frederick Wiseman; and "Our Time Machine" by Yang Sun and S. Leo Chiang.

"A Thousand Cuts," which tackles press freedom in the Philippines under the Duterte administration, has been screened internationally through events such as the Sundance Film Festival and the San Francisco International Film Festival, among others.

It was also streamed by the PBS investigative documentary series "Frontline" for free for 24 hours last June, in celebration of the Philippines' Independence Day.

The rest of the winners of this year's Gotham Awards, described as "the home of independent film," can be found here.

