Food shorts: Ube macapuno pie, limited-edition drinks, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

BANAPPLE NOW AVAILABLE AT SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Handout

Banapple recently started serving its home-cooked style dishes and desserts at Shangri-La Plaza.

Mall guests finally get to enjoy Banapple's beloved Banoffee Pies and Apple Caramel Crumble Pies, as well as its notable dishes such as Hickory Smoked Barbecued Country Ribs and Chicken Parmigiano.

They also have the option to indulgence in all-time favorite Banapple eats and treats at home with the restaurant's recently launched express delivery services.

Banapple's Shangri-La Plaza branch is located at Level 5 of the Main Wing.

JOLLIBEE INTRODUCES UBE MACAPUNO PIE

Handout

Jollibee has added the Ube Macapuno Pie to its roster of sweet offerings.

It combines the classic flavors of ube and coconut and is available at Jollibee branches in Luzon for drive-thru, takeout, and delivery (via the Jollibee app, hotline, or website, or through GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood).

Prices are at P30 for solo, P89 for three pieces, and P175 for six pieces.

For Jollibee's customers in Visayas and Mindanao, the Ube Macapuno Pie will be available starting on February 8.

MAMA SITA LAUNCHES 'KUWENTONG PAGKAIN' FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS

Handout

The Mama Sita Foundation (MSF) recently opened its annual food story contest, "Mga Kuwentong Pagkain," to college students with its Eskwela Edition.

With the theme "Regional Food Heritage," the contest hopes to tap young storytellers to learn and explore their food culture, from their grandparents' recipes to regional ingredients.

The contest is open to all interested Filipino undergraduate students or exchange students currently enrolled in a Philippine college or university.

Students can submit their food stories in an essay or video format, with the deadline for the submission of entries on January 19

The contest concludes activities on February 27, with more details available on the Mama Sita and MSF website.

MORNING MEALS AT Q BY MIMOSA

Handout

This restaurant offers unlimited breakfast with scenic views of the mountains and the soothing greens of one of Central Luzon's finest fairways.

Q by Mimosa is located at the Mimosa Plus Golf Clubhouse, which sits between two 18-hole championship courses inside the Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City in Clark Freeport, Pampanga.

Until January 15, customers here can enjoy unlimited breakfast favorites for P350+. Rates for lunch, which includes Asian and Western cuisine, is at P750+.

More details are available on the social media pages of Quest Plus Clark and Mimosa Plus Golf.

SHAKE SHACK OFFERS LIMITED-EDITION DRINKS

Handout

Shake Shack welcomes 2021 with two new limited-edition beverages, Lychee Lemonade and Strawberry Cookies and Cream Shake.

The Lychee Lemonade is priced at P130 (small) and P160 (large). The Strawberry Cookies and Cream Shake -- vanilla custard blended with strawberry puree and vanilla cookies and topped with whipped cream and vanilla cookie crumbles -- costs P190.

These can be ordered directly at Shake Shack's branches at Central Square, SM Megamall, or Greenbelt, or via GrabFood and Foodpanda.