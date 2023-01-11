Melizza Jimenez, daughter of Jaune Pearls owner Jennifer Tanpoco, is expanding the business to cater to the youth. Instagram: @melizzajaunet

Melizza Jimenez, perhaps known to most as the half-sister of Belle Mariano’s Max in “He’s Into Her,” is trading the local limelight for another kind of sheen — the pearls she often wears and which she can proudly call her own.

Launched as a member of Star Magic Circle 2019, Jimenez appeared in numerous Kapamilya projects, including the romance film “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” the teleserye “The Killer Bride,” and most recently, the Star Cinema series “He’s Into Her.”

Her role in the romcom title, however, had to be recast in its second season, leaving many of her followers wondering what Jimenez was up to. In March 2022, producers of “He’s Into Her” expressed support for Jimenez in her decision to pursue studies abroad.

Nearly a year since that announcement, Jimenez has made significant steps in making another dream come true — launching a pearl line for a younger market, to complement the expansive business of her mother Jennifer Tanpoco, Jaune Pearls.

Fittingly, Jimenez’s second name is Jaune, which means yellow in French.

“I am very much in love with pearls,” Jimenez said. “I want people to see why. The whole process of it is so interesting. From ancient times up to now, the royals have loved pearls as they are known to attract happiness and positive energies. The natural and rare gems are given as gifts to royal families all over the world. Back then, only the royals were capable of wearing pearls.”

While Jaune Pearls’ collection is sorted and matched for VIPs, Jimenez is hoping to make high-quality pearls accessible to the younger market — a goal she has been preparing for through years of exposure the trade and formal training.

Melizza Jimenez and Jenni Tanpoco during their 10-day stay in Tahiti training under Robert Wan. Handout

Currently, Jimenez is taking her undergraduate studies in business and communication at the Queensland University of Technology. She also earned a diploma from the Gemological Institute of America after taking a half-year online course, and had hands-on laboratory work in New York City.

Most valuable to both Jimenez and Tanpoco is being under the mentorship of Robert Wan, the renowned pearl authority known for his Tahitian gems. With the guidance of Wan, Jaune Pearls was launched in 2002 and has since become a trusted jeweler, catering to VIPs and Hollywood clients. Also integral parts of the business are Tanpoco’s husband, Mark, and their eldest daughter, Maika Rivera.

Tanpoco, along with Jimenez, continue to hone their craftsmanship for cultivating pearls, most recently through a 10-day trip in Tahiti to be directly trained by Wan.

“Melizza knows how to make pearls into a marketable state,” Tanpoco said. “She knows how to sort, grade, match, and design concepts. Robert Wan also approved of her being the ambassador of pearls for the youth.”

As a protégé of Wan, Jimenez is working on an “intimate collection” which will use the pearl magnate’s patent technology Ariake. “Only three people in the Philippines trained by Robert can do it,” Jimenez said. “The results are beautiful that they are comparable to pieces you’ll find at The Met or The Louvre.”

As the heiress of Jaune Pearls, Jimenez envisions the brand as “not just about business but also maintaining and creating long-term relationships.”

Her mother added, “As a family, we find joy in our client’s confidence and happiness.”

