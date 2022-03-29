MANILA — "He's Into Her" producer Vanessa Valdez explained why Melizza Jimenez was replaced by BINI member Mikha Lim for the role of Elle Luna.

In a press conference for the show's second season, Valdez explained that Jimenez chose to focus on her double bachelor’s degree in business and communication at the Queensland University of Technology.

“Actually we were really supposed to shoot with Meli. Kaya lang, siyempre may mga life choices na ginawa si Meli and we fully support that. Gusto talaga mag-aral ni Meli abroad," the producer said Saturday.

"So nung nag-open up na 'yung Australia and she can go abroad, hindi na naman namin matanggal 'yung character ni Elle. So we had to recast the role and so si Mikha Lim of BINI stepped in sa role,” she added.

Valdez also praised Lim for her acting debut, calling her a "rare find."

“We’re very happy that we discovered Mikha. She’s one of those rare finds na first time actress pero intuitively alam niya 'yung role so nakakapagbigay siya ng emotions. Actually, it’s one of those rare auditions that I’ve had with someone na first take may naramdaman ka, first take ang galing. So 'yun si Mikha," she said.

"We love Meli and we miss her and we thank her for the wonderful portrayal that she gave us nung Season 1 but we support naman talaga in her decision to broaden her horizons and to study. So we had to accept that and we had to look for someone who can take on the role. 'Yun ang nangyari."

Based on the novel by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” originally premiered in May 2021 and spanned 10 episodes. The massive popularity of its debut season spurred the second, which was announced at a post-finale thanksgiving concert.

The mature portrayals and characterization have made the second season of the hit romance series "He's Into Her" more challenging, the cast and the team behind it said.

“He’s Into Her” also reaped numerous recognitions, notably from the Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Venice TV Awards.

The series propelled Mariano and Pangilinan to stardom. The screen partners have since been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes, which also include the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

