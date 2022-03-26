'Mature' potrayals made 'He's Into Her' more challenging, stars say

File photo.

MANILA — The mature portrayals and characterization made the second season of the hit romance series "He's Into Her" more challenging, the cast and the team behind it said Saturday.

"The intention kasi was to make it a more mature story. Kung sa una kasi it was more like a fantasy, that is more kilig. At this point of the story, kumbaga set-up ‘yun this is now the real love story, this is where we get to test our characters," "He's Into Her" producer Vanessa Valdez told reporters.

"‘Yung mga scenes na ni-create namin di ba are really to test kung ano ‘yung kaya ng characters namin di ba, ano ‘yung mga prinsipyo nila, ano ‘yung kaya nilang panindigan, ano ‘yung kaya nilang patawarin hindi lang doon sa mga taong mga taong mahal nila pati rin sa mga sarili nila. We crafted this series thinking of that. Alam namin na may limitations pa rin kami," she added.

Still shooting under strict health protocols, series director Chad Vidanes said that it took more effort to portray the character development of the cast in the show with sets outside the school.



"I had a harder time shooting season 2 compared to season 1 not just because of the protocols but because of the complexity of the emotions in the scenes," Vidanes said.

"There are a lot more stories to follow and a lot more scenes outside school. Even on (some) occasions, it was a little bit harder because we weren’t locked in school anymore, we have multiple other locations, it’s mainly because of the number of stories that we will follow this season so it became a little harder," he added.

Lead actress Belle Mariano said she took the complexity of her role as a challenge.

"In a way it was easier because I know my character na but mas makikita natin ‘yung depth ng character namin. Mas makikita mo ‘yung pinanggalingan nila and what more ‘yung panggagalingan nila," Mariano said.

"‘Yung complexity nga, like what direk said, mas makikita rito and in those na ‘yun talagang mas nahirapan ako but it was a challenge," she added.

Her co-actor Donny Pangilinan echoed her sentiments, noting how his character Deib "complete shifted" in the season.

"Hindi siya ‘yung season 1 na ako I started out as a bully, I can do anything I want, he’s gonna do anything. Ngayon you see the complete shift in like story-wise and character-wise and how I have to let got through life with the problems with my brother, my problems with my relationship in school," Pangilinan said.

"Carrying all of that all of a sudden, it’s not a joke and I really have to put myself in big shoes. Ang daming scenes dito na sobra akong emotionally na-drain siguro after kasi hindi ko na alam ano gagawin ko after kasi sobra akong nalagay sa shoes niya that I really felt how it really felt to feel that certain way. Wala akong sino-spoil, may elevated times 10 ‘yung season 2 in terms of emotions," he added.

For Jeremiah Lisbo, the maturity of his role as Randall made him develop as an actor.

"Sobrang hirap dahil hindi biro ‘yung pinagdaanan ni Randall. ‘Yung challenge, ‘yung struggle niya, ‘yung pagco-cope up niya sa nangyari sa season 1 talagang hinagpis eh," Lisbo said.

"Wasak ‘yung tao at sobrang bigat, sobrang bigat. Hindi ko nga alam kung minsan ay nasa, let’s say, free time or wala akong shooting, dala-dala ko pa rin eh," he added.

Lisbo said the series made him separate the feelings of his character from his personal life.

"Kaya minsan hindi ko alam kung nami-misinterpret ako ng mga kasamahan ko, katrabaho ko, hindi lang dahil sa character ko siyempre mayroon din akong dala-dala na personal life problems di ba pero solid kasi marami akong napupulot na aral," he said.

"Marami akong natututunan kung paano i-set aside ‘yung personal problems (ko) sa personal problems ng character minsan lang talaga ay tao lang tayo eh."

Based on the novel by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” originally premiered in May 2021 and spanned 10 episodes. The massive popularity of its debut season spurred the second, which was announced at a post-finale thanksgiving concert.

“He’s Into Her” also reaped numerous recognitions, notably from the Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Venice TV Awards.

The series propelled Mariano and Pangilinan to stardom. The screen partners have since been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes, which also include the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

