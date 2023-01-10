Application deadline for Miss Universe PH 2023 extended

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi (center) with the rest of the winners of the national pageant. Photo from Facebook: TheMissUniversePH

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines has extended the application deadline for its 2023 pageant.

On Tuesday, the organization announced that applications may be submitted until 11:59 p.m. on February 5.

"Be the next representative of the country in the most beautiful pageant in the universe!" read the post on the Miss Universe Philippines Facebook page.

Miss Universe Philippines previously set the deadline for applications at 11:59 p.m. on January 29.

It also updated its requirements to reflect the Miss Universe Organization's move to allow moms and wives to join the international competition.

The winner of the 2023 pageant will succeed Celeste Cortesi, who is set to compete in the 71st Miss Universe in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on January 14 (January 15 in the Philippines).

