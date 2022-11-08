Miss Universe PH 2023 no longer limited to single women

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi (center) with the rest of the winners of this year's national pageant. Photo from Facebook: TheMissUniversePH

MANILA -- The next Miss Universe Philippines pageant will no longer be limited to single women.

Filipinas, regardless of their civil status, can apply for next year's competition as long as they are within the age range of 18 to 27 years old.

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization released a link to the form for the 2023 competition on its Facebook page on Monday, adding that the application period will close at 11:59 p.m. on January 29, 2023.

The updated requirements for MUPH 2023 came after the Miss Universe Organization's move to allow moms and wives to participate in the international pageant.

MUPH's reigning queen, Celeste Cortesi, is set to compete in the 71st Miss Universe on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She will aim for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1979), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

