Fashion magazine Vogue to launch Philippine edition

MANILA -- The popular fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue is set to launch its Philippine edition later this year.

This comes as a result of a partnership between Conde Nast Traveler and Mega Global Licensing Inc. The latter is the sister company of One Mega Group, which publishes titles such as Mega Magazine and Lifestyle Asia.

The English-language Filipino edition will be available starting September 2022.

"We’re thrilled to launch our 29th edition of Vogue in the Philippines, a country with a growing luxury fashion market and a vibrant creative scene," Markus Grindel, managing director for global brand licensing at Condé Nast, said in an article in Mega's website.

"The title will launch as a digital-first media brand with a monthly print edition and will serve as an exciting addition to our global Vogue network,” he added.

Archie Carrasco, chairman and CEO of MEGA Global Licensing, for his part said: "The Filipino talent has been ready to be received by the world for decades now and with certainty, I can say that the market, too, is finally ready."

"The two are meeting at the perfect juncture, at the perfect time, and the long wait is over. We are excited to announce the arrival of Vogue Philippines."