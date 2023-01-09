LOOK: Jugs Jugueta, wife start building family house

MANILA -- Musician and television host Jugs Jugueta and his wife Andie Aguirre will soon have their own family house.

On Sunday, Jugueta, the vocalist of OPM band Itchyworms and one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime," uploaded a video and photos from the groundbreaking ceremony of their future home on his Instagram page.

"Ground breaking day for #buildingwithjugsandandie!!! Road to #livinlavillajugueta starts here!" Jugueta wrote on his Instagram post.



Jugueta and Aguirre are set to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary this coming May.

