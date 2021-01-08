'This is my gift to myself': Ivana Alawi buys diamond ring for her birthday

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- A sparkly piece of jewelry serves as a reminder for Ivana Alawi to continue working hard for her dreams.

In her latest vlog, the YouTube star showed what she bought for herself to celebrate her 24th birthday -- an 8-carat diamond ring.

"Nakapalibot siya ng diamonds. Pina-gold ko siya kasi favorite ko 'yung color gold sa mga accessories," she said.

Alawi went on to declare in jest that she does not need to wait for a man to give her a diamond ring, saying her new bling is her way of expressing self-love.

"Bakit ako mag-aantay sa lalaki, e di bilhan ko na lang [ang] sarili ko, 'di ba? It's just a symbol to love myself. Parang gift ko talaga siya para sa sarili ko," she said, adding that she also considers the ring an "investment."

"Hindi ako engaged, I am just loved," she continued. "This is my gift to myself and I'm so proud kasi it's a reminder to work hard for your dreams, kasi dati pangarap ko lang talaga 'to eh. Tapos 'di ba, naging sa akin na siya, and it's just a dream come true."

"I will treasure this tapos 'yung mga anak ko, sila mga makakamana nito."

Aside from her 8-carat diamond ring, Alawi also showed her other birthday purchases, which include four pairs of designer footwear.

At the start of her vlog, she unwrapped some of the presents given to her by her family, friends, and fans.

"Thank you to all the fans, my friends, my family who remembered my birthday," she said.

