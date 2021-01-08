'Tapos hotdog lang laman': Funny reactions to Heart Evangelista's Prada lunch box

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista took her love for Prada up a notch as she showed on Friday her latest designer item -- a lunch box.

On Instagram, the actress posted a photo of her fancy food container, which came with a matching stainless steel bottle and utensils.

"My elementary school self would've loved this," she wrote.

Evangelista was able to get the Prada lunch box set through a personal shopper, who in a separate post revealed the prices of the designer products.

The stainless steel lunch box alone costs P9,500, with the tumbler and cutlery at P10,500 and P5,900, respectively.

Evangelista's post has since generated hilarious responses as netizens poked fun at the actress' lavish lifestyle.

Some joked that Evangelista would be scolded by her mother if she accidentally left her Prada lunch box in school.

"Naku Miss Heart, 'pag naiwan mo 'yan sa school mo, lagot ka sa nanay mo," one netizen said in the comments section.

"Kung nagagalit mga nanay 'pag nawawala ang Tupperware, ano pa kaya 'pag ito ang na-misplace?" another added.

Others could not help but reminisce about the days they brought packed lunches or "baon" to school -- not in Prada lunch boxes, but in humble ice cream containers.

"'Yung sa amin po, Miss Heart lagayan ng ice cream na naubos," one fan said.

"Sana all Prada baunan. Kami nga 'yung sa Selecta lang," another quipped.

Some wondered aloud if food would taste different if it were placed in a Prada lunch container, with many saying in jest that the three lemons in Evangelista's post are the only things they can afford.

Even Macoy Dubs could not help but react, with the comedian and internet sensation posting a screenshot of the actress' post on his Facebook page.

"'Yung ganito ang baunan mo tapos ang laman kanin tsaka dalawang hotdog," he said.

Over the years, Evangelista has cemented her status as a style icon after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

Aside from handbags, clothes, and footwear, she is also known for collecting designer home items such as Hermes plates and Tiffany cups.

