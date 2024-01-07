Sam Milby treats Catriona Gray with birthday party in 2024

MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray said that her birthday celebration was a "big gift" from fiancé Sam Milby.

Being a January baby, Gray revealed that rarely marks her birthday with a party.

“I've expressed to him and friends, never ako nagce-celebrate malaki. Being January 6, usually, everyone is away on holiday. Usually, Christmas, I travel to see my family, so wala ako, but since I am entering a new decade, a big new chapter, I wanted to celebrate with people who mean the most to me and people I love,” Gray said in an interview for iWant ASAP.

“He made it happen. So sobrang grateful ko sa kanya,” she added.

Gray admitted that "event planning" is not her "forte." While mum about her wedding details, the beauty queen said she is very thankful she has a great team working on the preparations.

“[It’s] on the way. We have a great team. Kudos to them. There are a lot of moving parts of a wedding. There is a lot. I'm just trying to enjoy the experience. I want to be present, I want to enjoy and be surrounded by people I love,” she explained.

More than the glitz and glamor that came with the crown, Gray said she is most grateful for the people who supported her journey then and continue to rally behind her to date.

“I'm most grateful I'm still surrounded by the same team from Day 1. Medyo kaiba sa journey ko kaysa ibang artista. I was really flung into the public spotlight overnight. I did not have a gradual ascension into the limelight. After the announcement, andoon na ako,” Gray admitted.

“After that, with being in the public eye, a lot changed. But I'm so grateful the people who supported me from Day 1 are still there, keeping me grounded. My family and friends as well. I believe people around you have a big influence on who you are,” she added.

