Vicki Belo tours Vice Ganda round her ‘stage house.’ YouTube: Vice Ganda

MANILA—In-demand dermatologist Vicki Belo is the latest celebrity to open her home’s doors to Vice Ganda, for the comedy superstar’s YouTube vlog.

In the “House Raid” episode released on Thursday, Vice Ganda explained that Belo actually has 2 homes in the same exclusive village in Makati City.

They toured the one seen in most of Belo’s own vlogs and other public videos, while the new one is the more private residence of her family.

She described the old home as “stage house,” similar to that of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, whose real home is not shown in her widely watched series.

“Kasi, di ba, itong bahay na ’to, medyo na-overexpose. So sabi namin ni Hayden, ’pag may bagong bahay na kami, private lang ’yun. All the ganaps here,” she said, mentioning her husband Hayden Kho.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The private home, Belo said, is relatively smaller to her “stage house,” which stand on a 2,000-square-meter property. While the lot is sprawling, Belo explained that the actual house only occupies, at most, 40% of it, in accordance with the village’s rules.

While Belo and her family no longer lives in the 15-year-old home, they continue to maintain it, she said. Many of her belongings remain there, as shown in the vlog, and they plan to renovate a room to become a private cinema of her film producer-son Quark Henares.

The episode saw Belo touring Vice Ganda in the living room and then her old bed room, where the friends exchanged hilarious comments pertaining to her sex life.

Turning serious, Vice Ganda asked Belo why she continues to work hard despite now living a comfortable, and even a luxurious life.

“For me, for other people, kasi I get so happy. You, you’re happiest when you make people happy, right? [It’s the same] for me. But I don’t know how to be a good, witty comedian. I only know how to make people feel beautiful and condiment. When they do, I’m so happy,” she said.