Vicki Belo celebrates birthday with family, shares realizations amid pandemic

MANILA -- Doctor to the stars Vicki Belo took to social media to share her realizations as she celebrated her birthday.

In an Instagram post, the founder of Belo Medical Group said the COVID-19 pandemic made her see the "most important things in life."

"One gift that this pandemic gave me is the realization that the most important things in life are God, family, and health," she said.

"Everything else is just a lot of noise signifying nothing," Belo added, as she posted a photo of her birthday celebration with her family.

Spotted were her husband and fellow doctor Hayden Kho, their daughter Scarlet Snow, and her son Quark Henares with wife Bianca.

"Missing you," she told her older daughter Cristalle Pitt and her family, as well as her ex-husband Atom Henares and his wife.

"But happy to know that you're all safe and sound."

Kho, on his Instagram page, shared throwback photos of him with Belo along with a birthday message for his wife.

"While I looked older and older, she stayed as gorgeous and youthful as ever... And I think the reason why she never ages is because her heart is pure and childlike," he said.

Kho went on: "In everything she does, she wants to honor God. She never compromises on truth and integrity. She's very generous and is always willing to help. She's an angel for many and a 'fairy godmother of beauty.'"

"Pingpong, happy birthday! I pray every day that God keeps you and gives you a long, fruitful, meaningful, prosperous, and joyful life. I love you."

Replying on her husband's post, Belo thanked Kho for "making this birthday so special."

"I felt like a princess yesterday with all the preparations you made and the non stop surprises. It's been almost 16 years but the 'kilig' is even better," she said.

