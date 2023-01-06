Celeste Cortesi finally got to wear her Philippine sash for the 71st Miss Universe pageant.

The country's representative is done with registration and fitting, as seen in the social media pages of Miss Universe Philippines.

"Pretty in purple. Celeste Cortesi wows once again in registration and fitting at the Miss Universe competition," the post read.

The 71st Miss Universe will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on January 14 (January 15 in the Philippines).

Cortesi is aiming for the Philippines' fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

