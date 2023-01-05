Catriona Gray has been tapped as a backstage host of the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, according to a report.

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder will be joined by "American Ninja Warrior" co-host Zuri Hall, as reported by Variety.

It added that Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo will be returning as one of the main hosts along with Jeannie Mai, a former backstage correspondent for the pageant.

The 71st Miss Universe will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on January 14.

Celeste Cortesi is representing the Philippines in the pageant, which was recently acquired by Thai billionaire Anne Jakrajutatip.

