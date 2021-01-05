WATCH: Janice de Belen gives a tour of her kitchen

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Cleanliness and functionality are two of the main considerations of Janice de Belen when she had her kitchen made.

The veteran actress made the statement in her first vlog for 2021, where she gave a tour of her kitchen upon the request of her fans.

De Belen, a culinary graduate who also has a food business, said it is important for her to see all of her equipment, utensils, and ingredients so she opted for an open kitchen layout with exposed shelves.

An open shelf in one part of the space shows different kinds of mixers, as well as a dehydrator, pasta maker, steamer, griller, and ice cream maker, among others.

"Importante kasi sa akin na nakikita ko 'yung mga gamit ko. Kasi kung 'di ko makikita, hindi ko maaalala na andiyan siya," she explained.

De Belen then proceeded to her "all-purpose" area where her ovens are placed, followed by her walk-in pantry, and storage spots for her plates, glasses, and other dinnerware.

An open overhead shelf can be seen around the kitchen for her collection of cups and mugs, with another spot for her coffee makers.

There is also an area for her refrigerators, with one of them dedicated to dairy products such as cheese, butter, and cream.

"Because I cook and because I sell food, kailangan ko ng storage space ng pagkain," she said.

After showing her main cooking space in the middle of the kitchen, De Belen went on to show her drawers for multipurpose items, and cabinets for her pots and pans.

"It's not a perfect kitchen, huwag niyo pong isipin na top of the line 'yan. Hindi po lahat top of the line. In fact 'yung oven ko, sobrang tagal na niyan. Sobrang dami na niyang naluto. Sometimes the things that I have here, they've aged na ginagamit ko sila," she said.

"Ang pinakaimportante is it's a clean kitchen that you actually use, where your family can come together to cook," she added.

