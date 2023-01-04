Pia Wurtzbach has learned some new Scottish traditions.

As seen on her Instagram page, Wurtzbach welcomed the New Year along with the family of her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey in Scotland, where they made “new traditions.”

“Don’t you think those kilts look so cool on the boys?” she said referring to the garments Jauncey and his brother were wearing in the photos she posted.

Aside from the the traditional Scottish attire, Wurtzbach shared that she also had to bring back some old moves as she discovered about the ceilidh dancing.

“I also learned some traditional ceilidh dancing that night! Buti na lang nag-dance workshop ako noon kaya may naitatago akong moves char haha,” she said.

In a previous post, Wurtzbach said welcoming the new year has always been special for her and Jauncey for three years now because it’s also their anniversary.

Aside from celebrating the day they officially became a couple, Wurtzbach said they also “love goal planning for the year ahead and reflecting on the year that has passed.”

“This year was our first together in the highlands of Scotland and it was the perfect way to bring in 2023! Happy New Year,” she said.

Wurtzbach first confirmed her relationship with the travel entrepreneur behind the popular Beautiful Destinations in June 2020.

The couple announced their engagement last May.

