Celebrity couple Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey welcomed the New Year together in Scotland.

Sharing a photo of them on the last day of 2022, Wurtzbach said December 31 has always been special for them for three years now because it’s also their anniversary.

Aside from celebrating the day they officially became a couple, Wurtzbach said they also “love goal planning for the year ahead and reflecting on the year that has passed.”

“This year was our first together in the highlands of Scotland and it was the perfect way to bring in 2023! Happy New Year,” she captioned her post.

Wurtzbach first confirmed her relationship with the travel entrepreneur behind the popular Beautiful Destinations in June 2020.

The couple announced their engagement last May.

In a previous post, Wurtzbach credited Jauncey for being a patient guy. “He’s seen me through all sorts of emotions these past few weeks,” she said.

Wurtzbach admitted that she can really be a lot to deal with.

“My moods go up and down and I go from being confident I'm gonna take over the world superwoman to vulnerable little kid who will cry about anything.”

Despite this, Jauncey sticks by her through it all and loves her just the same.

Related video: