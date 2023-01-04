Rattan cushion chairs by Tahanan Furniture. Handout

MANILA -- Thirty home, fashion, and lifestyle brands from the Philippines will take part in an international trade show in Germany next month.

Ambiente 2023 will be held at Frankfurt Messe in Germany from February 3 to 7. This year's trade show, themed "Moving the Future," will feature a total of 4,700 exhibitors in the following categories: dining, living, giving, and working.

"We are excited for the competitive roster of exhibitors featured in the 2023 edition of Ambiente," Edward Fereira, executive director of Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), said in a statement.

"A mix of returning and neophyte exporters are set to make a mark on the international stage where our local designs can be appreciated by attendees from different parts of the globe."

According to CITEM, 10 of the 30 brands under the Philippine pavilion are from Tarlac, the country's partner artisan community.

CITEM is the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry. It is also known as the organizer of Manila FAME, a trade show for home, fashion, and lifestyle products.

The participation of Filipino brands at Ambiente 2023 is expected to complement the return of Manila FAME at the World Trade Center in October.

