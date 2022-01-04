Photo from Paulina Llanes' Instagram account

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto took some time off from his government duties as he visited his niece and goddaughter, Sachi, on New Year’s Eve.

Sotto’s half-sister, Paulina Sotto-Llanes, shared on Instagram a series of photos of her brother and her daughter where they appeared to be reading a book.

“Rare sighting of Sachi with her ninong @vicosotto. TY for the NYE visit brother,” Llanes said in the caption.

Llanes and Sotto are both children of veteran comedian Vic Sotto. Llanes’ mother is Angela Luz, while the politician’s mom is actress Coney Reyes.

Sotto also met his father on the first day of the year, meeting his youngest sister, Tali.

Pauline Luna took to Instagram to share how her daughter described the politician as Vic's lookalike.

"Tali: Kuya Vico looks like daddy!" she said.

"Happy to see Vico again! Last time we saw him was around the same time last year. Thank you for taking time to see us yesterday! We're always praying and rooting for you @vicosotto. God bless!"

