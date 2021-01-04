CCP to screen Xian Lim-directed film as tribute to late National Artist

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is holding a one-time screening of its film this Monday night to pay tribute to the late National Artist for Theater Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio.

"MALA (Movies Adapted from Literary Arts): Ibong Adarna" will be shown on the CCP Office of the President Facebook page at 6 p.m. on January 4.

The movie, which premiered last October 2020, was directed by actor Xian Lim and written by Ony Carcamo. It incorporated puppetry, something that Lapeña-Bonifacio was known for developing in the Philippines and parts of Southeast Asia.

Dubbed the "Grande Dame of Southeast Asian Children's Theater," Lapeña-Bonifacio was recognized as National Artist in 2018.

She passed away last December 29 at the age of 90.

