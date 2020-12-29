National Artist for Theater Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio passes away at 90

National Artist for Theater Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio was regarded as the ‘Grande Dame of Southeast Asian Children’s Theatre.’ Facebook: Teatrong Mulat ng Pilipinas

MANILA — National Artist for Theater Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio, known for her contribution to children’s theater, has passed away, the theater company she co-founded announced on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of National Artist Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio, University of the Philippines Professor Emeritus and Founding Artistic Director of Teatrong Mulat ng Pilipinas at 7 AM today, December 29, 2020 at the age of 90,” the group said in a statement.

Details of her passing were not released.

Dubbed the “Grande Dame of Southeast Asian Children’s Theater,” Bonifacio was an acclaimed playwright and puppeteer, aside from her prolific career as an educator in the field.

Bonifacio was recognized as National Artist in 2018.

At that point, Bonifacio had already written 44 plays (28 of which for children), 136 short stories, and 27 books, including a novel, 2014’s “In Binondo, Once Upon a War,” written from the perspective of an 11-year-old.