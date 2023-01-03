Home  >  Life

Tim Yap kicks off 2023 by announcing he's 'married again'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2023 07:42 PM

Tim Yap took to social media to make a big announcement as his way of welcoming 2023. 

On Instagram, the host revealed that he is "married again" to his long-time partner, events director Javi Martinez.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap)

"Married… again," he said in the caption, showing a photo of him with Martinez on a beach in Amanpulo.

Yap and Martinez tied the knot in New York on Christmas Day in 2018. 

Their intimate ceremony only involved two witnesses -- their friend Marcel Crespo and Broadway star Lea Salonga.

