Tim Yap took to social media to make a big announcement as his way of welcoming 2023.

On Instagram, the host revealed that he is "married again" to his long-time partner, events director Javi Martinez.

"Married… again," he said in the caption, showing a photo of him with Martinez on a beach in Amanpulo.

Yap and Martinez tied the knot in New York on Christmas Day in 2018.

Their intimate ceremony only involved two witnesses -- their friend Marcel Crespo and Broadway star Lea Salonga.

