CEBU -- The Cebu City government is now working double time to prepare the new venue for Sinulog 2023 in anticipation of millions of spectators.

According to Sinulog Foundation Inc., they are looking at 2 million spectators who will be witnessing the physical comeback of the festival.

For the past two years, the Sinulog was held virtually with a replay of past performances.

This year, it will be held at the open grounds at the South Road Properties. A list of the activities was also recently released.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, who heads the Committee on Infrastructure, has been overseeing the construction of the amphitheater.

“We are also constructing roads that will lead to the venue. It will take until next week to get all the asphalting done,” said Guardo.

For the side of the police, augmentation forces are coming in even from the provincial office.

P/LtCol. Mark Sucalit, deputy director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, said yesterday that they will be lending 600 more cops to the city for the event.

“It’s a big challenge to secure the Sinulog so it takes resources, which means personnel,” added Sucalit.

The kick-off of the festival will start on Thursday, as well as the beginning of the novena masses.

Cebu’s Sinulog Festival is one of the grandest in the country and a celebration of the feast of the child Jesus, Santo Niño.

Related video: